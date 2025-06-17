Dhemaji locals rally to reclaim encroached land in historic Habung

Dhemaji, June 17: A meeting was recently convened at Habung-Halung-Hophi in Dhemaji in connection with reclaiming encroached land in Habung.

Notably, Habung, the second capital of the Ahom kingdom founded by Swargadeo Sui-Ka-Pha on the north bank of the Brahmaputra.

The meeting, attended by nearly a hundred residents of Dhemaji, was chaired by retired teacher Ratneswar Phukan and was initiated by Babul Buragohain, secretary of Habung Development and Managing Committee.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the long-felt problem of reclaiming a sizeable area of land in Habung that has been illegally occupied by some people, which has proved to be an obstacle in implementation of development schemes funded by the State government.

After threadbare discussion, the meeting decided to send a proposal to the Chief Minister of Assam, requesting him to take the initiative to ensure an amicable solution to the problem of reclaiming the encroached land in Habung.

The meeting was also attended by Umesh Chetia, executive president of Habung Development and Managing Committee, Dr Puspa Gogoi, advisor of the committee, Bimal Rajkhowa, Bikash Boruah, Jugal Handique, Thaneswar Boruah, and several other dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention that as per departmental documents, the historical Habung comprised a total of 285 bighas of land. However, as per recent land record documents of the Dhemaji revenue circle, more than 100 bighas of land in Habung have been illegally occupied by some people.

The Habung Development and Managing Committee has talked with the encroachers several times in connection with the illegal occupation of land. However, no settlement has been arrived at so far.

It is also relevant to mention that the State government is according significant importance to developing Habung as an attractive site for tourism. More than Rs 11 crore has been granted so far by the State government to develop Habung as a centre of tourism.

- With inputs from news agencies