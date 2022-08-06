84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest

By Correspondent
Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlatas arrest
X

Photo: Meta

Dhemaji, Aug 6: Members of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) and other Ahom community organisations of Dhemaji on Saturday staged a protest in front of Dhemaji DC office.

The protesters have demanded arrest of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Angoorlata Deka for instigating people and chanting slogans against Ahom community.

It has been alleged that, the BJP activists led by Angoorlata Deka in a protest rally took out against Congress top leaders in Guwahati, shouted slogans against the Tai Ahom community, which has hurt the sentiments of the community.

Meanwhile, the ATASU leaders lodged FIR against Deka and demanded legal action against her.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs annually

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya,...

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlatas arrest

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest

Next Story
Similar Posts
Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlatas arrest

Dhemaji, Aug 6: Members of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) and other Ahom community organisations of Dhemaji on Saturday staged a protest in front of Dhemaji DC office.

The protesters have demanded arrest of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Angoorlata Deka for instigating people and chanting slogans against Ahom community.

It has been alleged that, the BJP activists led by Angoorlata Deka in a protest rally took out against Congress top leaders in Guwahati, shouted slogans against the Tai Ahom community, which has hurt the sentiments of the community.

Meanwhile, the ATASU leaders lodged FIR against Deka and demanded legal action against her.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs annually

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya,...

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlatas arrest

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest

Similar Posts
X
X