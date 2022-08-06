Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest

Dhemaji, Aug 6: Members of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) and other Ahom community organisations of Dhemaji on Saturday staged a protest in front of Dhemaji DC office.

The protesters have demanded arrest of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Angoorlata Deka for instigating people and chanting slogans against Ahom community.



It has been alleged that, the BJP activists led by Angoorlata Deka in a protest rally took out against Congress top leaders in Guwahati, shouted slogans against the Tai Ahom community, which has hurt the sentiments of the community.



Meanwhile, the ATASU leaders lodged FIR against Deka and demanded legal action against her.

