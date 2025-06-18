DGP sends strong message in Dhubri, over 50 police personnel transferred

Dhubri, June 18: Amid the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the sensitive Dhubri region, State Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on Tuesday conducted a high-level review meeting with senior police officials here.

The meeting, held at the Dhubri SP office, was convened under the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, informed the DGP through a social media post.

Present at the meeting were the DIG of Western Range, Senior Superintendent of Police, officers-in-charge (OCs), and in-charge of police outposts of various police stations under Dhubri district.

The DGP conducted a detailed briefing aimed at reviewing the current law-and-order situation and reinforcing policing system in the district.

During the interaction, DGP Singh stressed a firm and uncompromising approach toward maintaining peace in the region. “We reiterated our policy of zero tolerance towards anyone aiming to disturb peace in Assam,” he stated through his social media handle.

Meanwhile, in a significant reshuffle within the Dhubri district police, a total of 10 assistant sub-inspectors (UB), 18 sub-inspectors (UB), and 25 personnel of the ranks of lancenaik, naik and havildar were transferred with immediate effect on Monday night, to other districts of Assam.

The move is seen as part of administrative measures to strengthen field operations and improve policing efficiency in the district.