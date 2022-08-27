DG, NER appreciation award to Darrang NCC official

Mangaldai, Aug 27 :The Directorate of National Cadet Corps, (NCC), NE region has conferred DG, NCC Commendation Card to Darrang NCC official, Dr Leena Saikia, ANO , Mangaldai College, under 73 Assam Girls(I), NCC, Tezpur and an Associate Professor of the college for the year 2022.

The special appreciation has been offered in recognition of her long and ceaseless service towards the all-round development of the NCC cadets and for volunteering as well as motivating cadets to assist the affected population during the COVID pandemic and flood.

The Direct General, NCC, Lt General Gurbirpal Singh, ceremonially handed over the card to Dr Saikia in the presence of Major General Bhaskar Kalita, ADG, NCC, Group Commander Brigadier SS Gill, and other senior NCC officials in a function held at the NCC, Directorate, Shillong on Thursday.

Dr Saikia also received a DG ,NCC 'plaque' for her sincere service in 2021.