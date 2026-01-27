Devotion, unity mark build-up to 48th Sankardev Sangha session in Nalbari

Nalbari, Jan 27: The 48th session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha is set to commence in Nalbari from January 30, with the Borzar Sankardev Madhavdev Coordination Centre hosting the three-day district-level programme till February 1.

Ahead of the formal inauguration, a public volunteer service was organised at the convention venue, drawing participation from people of all communities, religions and castes.

Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities worked together, underlining the long-standing tradition of peace and mutual harmony that defines the Borzar area.

Locals said the collective involvement has turned the coordination centre into a meeting point of unity and shared devotion.

As preparations gain momentum, the convention venue is resonating with naam-kirtan and devotional chants, creating an atmosphere of spiritual fervour.

The three-day programme will feature religious discourses, spiritual observances and cultural events.

Sharing details of the schedule, a member of the organising committee said, “The main programmes of the 48th session will be held on January 30 and 31, and on February 1. As part of the preparations, the Guru Aakhon Pratistha was conducted at the namghar today, marking the spiritual beginning of the session.”

The Srimanta Sankardev Sangha carries forward the religious philosophy, cultural values and social ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, whose teachings emphasised equality, devotion and a casteless, inclusive society.

The district session is regarded as a significant spiritual and cultural congregation, fostering democratic and social consciousness rooted in Assam’s rich heritage.