Devotees take holy dip in Barak river on Baruni

Hailakandi, March 20: Thousands of people took holy bath in Barak river at Kapilashram in Siddeswar of Hailakandi district. A fortnight long Baruni Mela has also been started on the occasion. People bathed till Monday morning on Madhukrishna Trayodashi and Satabhisa Nakshatra. People also come for the immersion of asthi of their departed parents. They also perform tarpan at the river on the occasion.

There is a myth that sins will be washed away if people take a holy dip on the occasion. Siddheshwar temple also known as Kapilashram or Kapilmunir Ashram, is located about 25 kms from here at Thandapur near Panchgram of Hailakandi district.

One of the oldest temples of Barak Valley with mythological importance, Siddheswar temple attracts visitors from across the country. Thousands of devotees congregate at the temple during the fortnight-long Baruni Mela. On the day of Baruni, devotees take a dip in the Barak river.

The temple, which is built on an old rock, is on the banks of the Barak and is dedicated to lord Shiva. The shivling in the temple is made of stone and was installed by a saint named Kapila, an ancient Indian philosopher.

The secretary of the temple managing committee Sujan Bhattacharjee informed that they made elaborate arrangements for the event. He said that the incessant rain from the early morning dampened the spirit.