Development, border security & employment: Key NE takeaways from President's speech

Guwahati, Jan. 31: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, addressed a joint sitting of the two houses in the Parliament on Friday before the Economic Survey 2025 was tabled.

Speaking about the developments brought about in the Northeast region of India, the President on Friday stated that her government has been committed to the balanced development of the country.

Peace agreements:

“A significant measure of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is balanced development of the country. No region should feel left behind in the journey of progress,” President Murmu said on Friday.

The President further stated that the government has worked to eliminate the sense of alienation of the people of the Northeast region.

“Through more than 10 peace agreements, several factions have been brought onto the path of peace,” the President highlighted.

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav:

Speaking about the beauty, diversity, and promise of the Northeast, President Murmu said, “To showcase the potential of the eight states of the North East to the entire country, the first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was organized.”

New employment opportunities:

Additionally, speaking about new employment opportunities in the Northeast, President Murmu highlighted, “Along with the development of the North East, the government has initiated a comprehensive development plan for the “Purvodaya” or the eastern states, which will also create new employment opportunities.”

Linguistic culture and translation technology:

The President spoke about the linguistic culture of the country, stating that the government has bestowed on Assamese and other languages the status of a Classical Language.

The President also spoke about the language platform, Bhashini, a key component of the Digital India programme, which promises to revolutionise communication by offering real-time translations. Notably, Tripura was the first state in the Northeast to have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of India to introduce smart translation technology through the Bhashini initiative.

“A significant pillar of the nation's heritage is our rich linguistic culture. I am pleased to inform you that the government has granted Classical Language status to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali. For easy communication in all languages of India, the language platform Bhashini powered by AI is being widely used by the citizens of the country,” the President highlighted.

Defence sector:

The President also highlighted developments in the defence sector when she stated, “We are strengthening self-reliance and self-employment by establishing the Defence Industrial Corridor and promoting defence start-ups.”

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier in the year had stated his government has appealed to the Centre to make Assam a supply chain for defence equipment by making it a defence corridor. If it materialises, Assam will be the third after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to have a defence corridor.

Border roads:

The President also highlighted border roads and security when she stated, “Along with securing the borders, the development of border areas is also a key component of our strategy. Roads in border areas, along with modern infrastructure like the Atal Tunnel, Sela Tunnel, and Sonamarg Tunnel, have enhanced both defence capabilities and tourism.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Sela Tunnel project to the nation during the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East programme in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

The tunnel has been constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at an altitude of 13,000 feet on the road connecting Tezpur, Assam to Tawang in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. Built at a total cost of Rs 825 crore, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela Pass on the Balipara - Chariduar - Tawang Road, boosting the preparedness of the Armed Forces and augmenting the socio-economic development of the border region.