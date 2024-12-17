Devastating fire engulfs nine businesses in Jamugurihat

Jamurihat, Dec 17: A devastating fire that took place at the Shaniboriya commercial centre, Balijuri in the northern part of Jamugurihat engulfed several business establishments in the wee hours today and caused a great deal of damage.

According to information, the fire took place from an electric short circuit and within a few moments, the fire expanded to the adjoining business establishments. Nearly nine gas cylinders that were inside the business shops burst as they came into contact with the fire leading to more expansion of the fire. Panic gripped the local residents who immediately informed the fire brigade.

But the fire brigade reached the site late. Nine business establishments including a ellery shop, a hotel, and a cycle store were gutted down completely by the fire. The local people estimated the loss to be more than Rs 10 lakh. Later, a police team from Itakhola outpost reached the site and further investigation is on.