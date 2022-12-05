Devastating fire breaks out at Mangaldai town

Mangaldai, Dec 5: The busy Mangaldai bazar on Sunday night has escaped a major disaster as a devastating fire broke out inside a hardware shop.

People of the ward no 3 locality in the heart of Mangaldai town could first witness smoke and then fire from the hardware shop ' Green House' at around 9 pm after the shutter of the shop was brought down .

Altogether five fire tenders were pressed into service for nearly an hour to bring the fire under control.

No loss or injury is being reported but goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the incident.

Though the actual cause is yet to be ascertained, people suspect it to be an incident due to electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile local people have alleged delay in arrival of the fire tenders and also without sufficient water.