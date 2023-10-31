Destruction of lesser adjutant stork habitats raises alarm in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Oct 31: The saga began in 2015 when the remarkable story of conservation of Biswanath's lesser adjutant storks began to unfold. It all started with the keen observation of a small group of young bird enthusiasts from Biswanath, dedicated to studying the biodiversity of Biswanath. They were the first to witness a pair of lesser adjutant storks, affectionately known as ‘Bortukulas’, constructing their nests at Kochgaon, right within the heart of Biswanath Chariali town. This discovery prompted them all to delve deeper into the lives of the storks, learning where they nested, when they initiated their nests, breeding patterns, egg-laying timelines, hatching moments, fledgling flights, and much more.

These storks are considered a threatened (Vulnerable) species, with only 5,000 individuals worldwide and a mere 1200 in India, with populations continuing to decline. Astonishingly, Assam remains their sole stronghold, with nearly 100 of them finding sanctuary in Biswanath.

Volunteers of the Wild Heart Foundation rescued more than 10 chicks of adjutant stork from the site and released them successfully. Even during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, they provided food for the storks. “We consider ourselves fortunate that these majestic creatures chose to build their homes right amidst the people of Biswanath”, said Ranjit Kakati and Dipankar Borah, members of the Foundation. Over the course of eight years, they have witnessed their numbers swell, with nests multiplying across the town.

However, on the 29th of October, during a routine nest count, local conservationists made a heart-wrenching discovery. Three trees, one of them bearing six nests and others bearing two, had been ruthlessly felled, and the storks were in visible distress, hovering above their vanished homes. This grievous act undermines all the efforts of the past eight years, raising questions about the commitments made by various departments and stakeholders who pledged to safeguard these nests.

AT Photo

‘Bortukulas’, classified as vulnerable by the IUCN, are typically seen in wetlands and paddy fields. They play a vital role in preserving the ecosystem by consuming snails, worms, frogs, snakes, and more. Their presence keeps our environment clean and functional. Bortukulas usually nest in tall trees such as Kadam, Sotiona, Ximolu, Aam, and a few others. While they generally prefer isolated areas near beels, here at Biswanath Chariali, they have chosen to nest near human habitats. These birds breed once a year, producing 1–3 chicks. Once abundant, their numbers are plummeting rapidly due to habitat loss caused by urbanisation, dwindling foraging grounds, overfishing, deforestation, pesticide use, hunting, and the impacts of climate change.



The team, a small group of local youth known as the "Wild Heart Foundation," has been tirelessly dedicating eight years to document the behaviour of these storks, monitoring their movements, and ensuring their health and safety. They have also been organising educational camps for children under these trees to educate the next generation about these storks, setting up safety nets under the nests to prevent stork chicks from falling, and engaging in rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The members of the Wild Heart Foundation urged, “After our tremendous effort, to conserve the storks and their colonies, some cruel-hearted people illegally cut down the nesting trees. We, the people of Biswanath, want justice for the great loss. Actions must be taken against the violators of law immediately, thereby setting up an example for the future that nobody will think of for this type of activity."