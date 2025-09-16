Despite Rs 2,000 Cr annual inflow, BTC lags on development, CM flags mismanagement

Tamulpur, Sept 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, highlighted the Bodoland Territorial Regions (BTR)'s poor infrastructure, questioning the utilisation of the Rs 1,500–2,000 crore allocated annually to the autonomous body.

Addressing a campaign rally ahead of the September 22 BTC polls in Suklai Serfang, Sarma alleged that despite massive financial inflows, basic infrastructure like roads remains in poor shape and several welfare schemes have not been implemented.

“Every year, the state government gives Rs 1,000 crore to BTC, the Centre contributes another Rs 400–500 crore, and about Rs 500–600 crore is earmarked for roads. This adds up to nearly Rs 2,000 crore annually, but whenever I visit BTC, people complain that roads are unrepaired and schemes are left incomplete. Where does this money go?” Sarma questioned.

The Chief Minister argued that it is the state government, not BTC, that has delivered crucial development projects in the region.

“The medical college in Kokrajhar was not built with BTC money but with state funds. Similarly, Tamulpur will soon have its own medical college, also funded by the state. Roads, bridges, and other major projects are all being carried forward by the state government,” he said, urging the people to vote for BJP for continued, "undisruptive" development.

Sarma also announced that the tender for the Naokata Nizargaon bridge has been completed and work has also started on the much-awaited Outari Stadium, for which Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned.

Highlighting BJP’s vision for the region, Sarma said the party does not want to remain a supporting partner but aims to lead governance in the council.

“We don’t just want to be the fuel that drives BTC—we want to be the driver of development in this region,” he declared, urging voters to support BJP candidate Ramendra Narzary in Kokrajhar.

Campaigning across 40 constituencies, Sarma said the people of BTC are demanding change and want BJP to form the council government for the first time.

The Chief Minister also cited examples of the BJP government’s quick response to local demands.

“When residents of Goreswar requested train stoppages, we ensured trains began halting at the station within 15–20 days. If there is a will to work for the people, things can definitely happen,” he said.

Reaching out to different communities, Sarma recalled his meeting with the Sarania people, where he addressed certificate-related concerns and announced steps to include the Sarania Kachari in the Constitution as a recognised tribe.

He also promised to take up issues raised by residents in constituencies such as Serphang, including setting up of a revenue circle office, a B.Ed. college, controlling erosion, opening a State Bank branch, improving road connectivity, and constructing a bridge over the Suklai river.

“I have taken note of these demands and I promise to deliver on them one by one,” he said.

As the BTC election date draws closer, Sarma’s message is clear - while BTC has been receiving enormous funds for over two decades, it is the state government under BJP that has been delivering tangible results.