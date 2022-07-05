Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Silchar, July 5: The Barak river, which crossed the danger level of 19.83m on Sunday at 9pm for the third time since May this year, is showing a falling trend since Monday midnight after remaining steady at 20.08m for nearly 12 hours.

At 9 am on Tuesday, the water level was measured at 19.99m and water is falling at the rate of 1cm to 2cm per hour.



It may be mentioned that while the river water crossed the danger level at Annapurna Ghat on Sunday night, there was constant rise in the level even to the tune of 6cm per hour at one point. While the water level steadied at 12 noon, it again rose by 1 cm at 1 pm and remained steady since 2pm, sources said.



A senior official of the Water Resources Department informed that preventive measures are being taken by the department by dumping A-type and B-type Geo bags to withstand river water pressure, if any. The official claimed that there is no overtopping despite the water level flowing well above the danger level and steps have been initiated to plug the breach at the Betukandi dyke which was allegedly the reason for the massive flood across Silchar and sub-urban areas.

