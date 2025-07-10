Despite court orders, alleged illegal mining in Kulsi River puts threatens ecology

Boko, July 10: The alleged unabated illegal sand mining, smuggling, deforestation have created havoc in West Kamrup Forest Division in Kamrup district. This has also affected environment, including endangered river dolphins, wild elephants, muga worms, and other animals.

According to a survey published by the Wildlife Institute of India in 2024, the Kulsi river, covering 61 kms, had an estimated population 19-21 river dolphins. However, recent surveys indicate a decline in their numbers, with factors like illegal sand mining and changing water dynamics impacting their habitat.

Illegal sand mining from the Kulsi results 50 to 70 truckload of sand being carried to various places on daily basis. Notably, the State government’s ‘Van Mahotsav’ closing ceremony was organised at Kulsi, where Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, PCCF Sandeep Kumar also took part as chief guests. The Indian Forest Act, 1927 and Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 restricts the use of forest land for non-forest purposes, including mining, without prior approval from the Central government. The Supreme Court of India has also issued orders prohibiting mining in certain forest areas to protect critical wildlife habitats and prevent degradation. Despite these, smugglers continue mining sand from the Kulsi river.

The Kulsi river covers the Loharghat Range, Kulsi Range, Bamunigaon Range, Nagarbera Riverine Range with their several forest beat offices and Forest Protection Range, under the West Kamrup Forest Division. However, the authorities have not been successful to bring a complete halt to illegal sand mining.

Meanwhile, unchecked deforestation has caused dramatic changes of the natural environment under the West Kamrup Divisional area. Incidents of wild elephants creating havoc in the residential areas in search of food, trampling paddy fields, damaging orchards and houses have become common.

Smuggled wood is used to make charcoal, supplied to different places. The changing ecological balance has also impacted the orange plantations and production of the oranges has decreased. On the other hand, due to the climate and weather changes, muga production has also substantially decreased.





