Despite controversies, govt extends MK Yadava’s tenure as Special Chief Secretary (Forest)

Guwahati, Feb 22: The government has extended the tenure of retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer M.K. Yadava as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) for another term, effective from March 1, 2025. This decision comes despite Yadava's controversial past involving unauthorised diversions of forest land.

Yadava, who previously served as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), retired on February 29, 2024. He was re-engaged as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) on March 1, 2024, for a one-year term without explicit financial and administrative powers.

The recent extension not only prolongs his tenure but also restores these powers, as confirmed by a notification from the Personnel Department.

During his previous tenure, Yadava faced significant criticism for approving the diversion of approximately 44 hectares of forest land in 2023 for a commando battalion unit near the Assam-Mizoram border without obtaining mandatory prior clearance from the Union Environment Ministry.

This action led to scrutiny from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Union Environment Ministry, which issued a show-cause notice to Yadava in 2024 for violations of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

In another instance, Yadava approved the diversion of 28 hectares of forest land in the Geleky Reserve Forest along the Assam-Nagaland border in 2022 for a police battalion camp, again without the necessary central clearances.

These unauthorised actions prompted the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment Ministry to impose substantial penalties on the state, including a directive to pay five times the standard Net Present Value (NPV) for the violations, plus 12% simple interest from the date of demand until payment.

Despite these controversies, the Assam Cabinet has approved Yadava's re-engagement, a decision that has drawn criticism from various quarters, including opposition parties and environmental activists. The Assam Congress had previously opposed his reappointment, citing concerns over wildlife mismanagement and corruption.