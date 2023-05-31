Designer Sanjukta Dutta takes Assam Silk to 76th Cannes Film Festival

Guwahati, May 31: Leading international models Ingrida Ilgin and Mirka Howard walked the red carpet at the 76th edition of the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival 2023 dressed in spectacular handmade Sanjukta Dutta’s ensemble.

Ingrida Ilegin, who has built a 15-year career in international modelling and won many accolades including the title of "Top Model United Kingdom Winner" and "Miss Film Festival International", put on a handmade Mulberry silk green gown.

It is noteworthy that this is the third year in a row that Ingrida has chosen the label of Assam-based designer Sanjukta Dutta.

Meanwhile, top New York model Mirka Howard walked the red carpet in a black Mekhela Chador by Sanjukta Dutta.

Sanjukta recently showcased her designs at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. The designer has been instrumental in empowering India’s rural weavers as well as bringing the age-old art of Assamese handloom to the world stage.



