Dergaon police rescue 23 dogs from suspected meat trade traffickers

Dergaon, Aug 28: In a major rescue operation, Dergaon police rescued 23 dogs from a vehicle recently. According to police, the animals were found in distressing conditions, cruelly wrapped with gunny bags, and were suspected to be trafficked for the dog meat trade to Dimapur.

“The operation was led by SI Geetanjali Barman of Dergaon Police, whose swift action, along with her team, ensured the immediate safety of the animals. Later, a team led by Dr Abhijit Kalita provided the necessary medical treatment to the rescued animals and members of Prapti Foundation provided food and water to the animals,” a statement said.

Later, the rescued animals were shifted to JBF Integrated Care and Resource Centre for Community and Animal Welfare (JIRAW).

“At JIRAW, the dogs are now under intensive care, receiving treatment and rehabilitation. Two of the rescued dogs have already been identified and reunited with their rightful owners. The remaining animals continue their recovery journey, with hopes of being adopted into safe and loving homes,” the statement added.









By

Staff Reporter