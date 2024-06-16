Dergaon accident: Police files chargesheet against 17 road builders

Guwahati, June 16: Months after the unfortunate road accident that claimed 12 lives in Assam’s Dergaon, the police reportedly filed a chargesheet against 17 builders of the road construction project.

According to reports, the Dergaon Police completed the inquiry process into the accident and submitted a chargesheet at the District Judicial Court, wherein they reportedly stated that the head-on collision of the passenger bus with a truck took place due to inappropriate diversion management during the construction period. The police filed the chargesheet against 17 builders responsible for the road construction project.

Reports stated that the chargesheet has been filed under sections 304, 201, 406, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It may be mentioned that a tragic incident unfolded on the third of the new year when a passenger bus carrying 45 people crashed into an oncoming truck, killing 12 people in Dergaon under Golaghat district.

The incident sent shockwaves across the state while the people were still celebrating their new year period.