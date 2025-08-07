Deputy Speaker's alleged anti-tribal slur spark outrage, Congress stages protest in Diphu

Diphu, Aug 7: The alleged recent remark of Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and MLA, Bokajan LAC, on Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution evoke widespread resentment in Diphu.

Dr Momin’s alleged remarks, which critics have termed as anti-constitutional and detrimental to tribal interests, triggered protests and an active online backlash on various social media platforms.

In protest against the remarks, Congress workers staged a demonstration in Diphu recently and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Dr Numal Momin. The protesters also criticised Momin for his alleged anti-tribal remarks and the ‘anti-tribal’ policies of the State government. The protests also demanded resignation of CEM Tuliram Ronghang.

The protest was spearheaded by the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KA-DCC) and the West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKA-DCC). In a coordinated effort to formalize their grievances, the protesters later marched to the office of the district commissioner to submit a memorandum intended for the Governor of Assam, which was delivered through Nirola Phangchopi, district commissioner, Karbi Anglong. The memorandum also outlined a series of serious allegations, including widespread corruption and misgovernance attributed to the leadership of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) under CEM Dr Tuliram Ronghang.

Among the senior Congress members leading the protests were Raton Engti, president of KA-DCC; Augustine Enghee, president of WKA-DCC; Ashok Teron, general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC); Bidyasing Rongpi, Jagat Sing Engti, ex-Congress MLA and Charisma Rongpipi, spokesperson for KA-DCC.

Dr Momin had allegedly said that as the Karbi Anglong people have already received all the facilities under the autonomous council management, there was no need for an autonomous state for the Karbi people now.

Sources in the Congress said that the protests reflect profound public dissatisfaction and a reinvigorated push for the recognition of constitutional rights and a more inclusive governance framework in the region, emphasising the need for sensitivity towards tribal issues and aspirations.

By

Correspondent