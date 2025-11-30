Deori community pushes for sixth schedule inclusion of DAC

North Lakhimpur, Nov 30: The Deori Assong Sixth Schedule Demand Committee has reiterated it demand for inclusion of the community under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, leaders of the Deori Assong Sixth Schedule Demand Committee said that the Deoris have been STs since the beginning and hence they have the right to be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to fulfil their political and other aspirations. The leaders said that the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) was constituted for the social, economic, and cultural development of the community, but it is yet to be brought under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule. The Deori leaders said that Sixth Schedule status will enable the DAC to have the financial and administrative autonomy that will strengthen land rights and help protect the resources and cultural heritage of the Deori community.

Citing the examples of the autonomous councils of the Bodos, Karbis, and Dimasas, the Deori Assong Sixth Schedule Demand Committee said that granting the same status to the Deoris is fully justified.

The Deori body also said that the State government has so far allotted 22 seats for the DAC and the remaining four have still not been provided. The leaders asserted that their St status has been restricted due to the non-inclusion of the DAC under the Sixth Schedule.