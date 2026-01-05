Dense fog to persist across Assam, Northeast till January 7

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: Dense fog conditions in the Northeast region are expected to continue at least till January 7, as the winter chill continued to sweep Assam and the neighbouring states.

Guwahati on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees below the average normal temperature during this time. However, the minimum temperature was still 3.3 notches above normal at 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Dhubri was colder at 15.5 degrees during the day, which is 5.9 degrees below normal. Similarly, Silchar recorded 21.6 degrees (4 degrees below normal) and Tezpur 21.4 degrees (2.4 degrees below normal).

However, night temperatures were close to normal.

“The daytime temperatures in the region are low. The minimum temperature is in the 13-15 degrees range which is still slightly higher than normal. A fog layer, which is common in north India during this season along the Indo-Gangetic plains, sometimes spreads to the NE states also. During the last one week, that layer of fog crossed lower Assam districts and spread up to central Assam. That blocked sunlight during the day, and so day temperature doesn’t rise much,” a weatherman explained.

During the last week of December, temperature in Guwahati did not cross 20 degrees for three consecutive days. Now, the daytime temperatures are around 22-24 in Guwahati. “Sometimes, there is not much fog on the ground, but it is present in the upper levels,” he said.

The season’s lowest temperature in Guwahati so far has been 11 degrees – recorded on January 1. The all-time lowest temperature in the State capital city was 3 degrees recorded in January 1964.





By

Staff Reporter