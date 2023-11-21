Dengue claims one life in Silchar, 30 positive cases reported so far

Silchar, Nov 21: In the wake of escalating concerns regarding the surge in dengue cases, a tragic incident unfolded as a man, exhibiting symptoms indicative of the disease, succumbed to his condition at a private hospital in Silchar on Sunday.

Sources close to the victim’s family informed on Monday that the person was affected by dengue while he was in Haflong. However, despite being cured, his health deteriorated, following which he had to be hospitalised.

Identified as Dilip Kumar Nath, a resident of Vivekananda Road, Nath is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his mother.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital informed that since September 1 till date, as many as 26 cases of dengue from across Barak Valley have been reported to be positive out of which 14 afflicted persons are from Cachar district. “While there is no big reason to panic since this is not the season for the spread of the disease, people must remain cautious and keep their surroundings clean. We have 26 cases from across Barak Valley so far but our hospital is ready to combat any emergency situation” Dr Gupta told The Assam Tribune.

On the other hand, according to District Health Department, the number of cases has escalated to 30 as of Tuesday. Dr Ashutosh Barman, the Joint Director of Health Services Cachar said that an awareness drive against dengue is being carried out and areas prone to the disease with intensive fogging. Samples from the homes in the vulnerable areas will be collected as well, he informed.