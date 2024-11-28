Demow gang-rape: Two suspects held, third accused still at large

Sivasagar, Nov. 27: Two suspects have been detained in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor in Sivasagar’s Demow area on Wednesday night. The accused have been identified as Bhaiti Tapna alias Luthar Tapna and Sunil Tapna.

Demow police are reportedly struggling to identify the third accused, pinning their hopes on securing substantial leads during the interrogation of the two detainees.

Agitated over the alleged delay in making arrests in the case, various organisations and members of civil society took to the streets of Demow on November 27, protesting against the perceived “inefficiency” of the law enforcement.

Brandishing placards and shouting slogans, the demonstrators demanded justice, with chants like “Arrest the culprits” and “Punish the culprits” ringing through the streets.

Many expressed their anger towards the government and the Home Department, with some even calling for the Chief Minister’s resignation.

Accusing the administration of inaction, locals lambasted the Assam police for their ineptitude, particularly for failing to seize the four-wheeler used in the victim's abduction. "The so-called 'smart' police haven’t managed to arrest even a single culprit yet. They only know how to crack down on protesters," one protester remarked sharply.

The protester also condemned the inefficiency of the police and urged the Director General of Police to take stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

On November 22, a minor student was abducted by three individuals in a red-coloured vehicle while she was walking along a highway.

In response, the Demow police registered Case No. 55/2024 under Sections 137(2)/70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and R/W Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Sivasagar Civil Hospital.