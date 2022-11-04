Demand to stop eviction of tribal people raised in Goalpara

Goalpara, Nov 4: Demanding an end to the eviction of tribals, the Goalpara District Tribal Sangha and the District Tribal Youth League stormed the deputy commissioner's office premises today.

More than 500 people from Goalpara District Tribal Sangha and District Tribal Youth League today raised slogans in front of the district collector's office demanding an end to the eviction of tribal people.

While speaking to media, the protestors demanded land rights and implemention of forest rights act, 2006. They further urged to stop converting proposed reserve forests into reserved forests.

The protestors also raised slogans on solving the problems of illegal encroachers from the tribal-belt block.

This comes after the forest department issued eviction notices in tribal-dominated areas, following which the tribal people took out protest in the district.