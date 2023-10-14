Demand to declare Barak Valley as Union Territory raised in Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI, October 14: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Memorial Swartha Suraksa Parishad, a Northeast-level civil society, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Barak Valley of South Assam a Union Territory.

The president of the Parishad, Haran Dey, informed that he has written a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to declare the area UT with all the justifications. He mentioned in the letter that the Valley was extremely neglected during the regime of Congress and the present government is also not very sympathetic towards the development of the Valley.

Dey alleged that people outside the valley are appointed to various government offices here, depriving the local candidates. A similar demand was also raised by him in 2021.

Dey urged the PM to consider the creation of a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly like Ladakh, comprising three Bengali-speaking districts, namely Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar, with a population of about 42 lakh, to save the area from further discrimination.

It can be mentioned here that the movement for the separation of Barak Valley from Assam has already been intensified by the former student leader and the present chief convenor of the Barak Democratic Front, Pradip Duttaray.