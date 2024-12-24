Demand for inclusion of Assam, Tripura and Bengal in Bangladesh sparks concerns

Guwahati, Dec 24: The demand for inclusion of Assam, Tripura and parts of West Bengal in Bangladesh is not a new one and systematic change of demography in these areas should not be taken lightly.

Recently, one of the advisers of interim Government of Bangladesh, Mahfuz Alam created ripples by demanding inclusion of West Bengal, Assam and Tripura in Bangladesh. Official sources pointed out that the demand is not a new one and from time to time, leaders of Bangladesh keep raising the demand.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that even during the British days, leaders of that area had often said that Assam, Tripura and Bangladesh were natural habitats of the people of that area. During the partition of the country, there was an effort to include Assam in erstwhile East Pakistan. But that was strongly opposed by leaders of Assam and that is how, Assam was saved.

Moreover, at that time, Naga youths also joined hands with people of Assam to protect the state from being included in Bangladesh.

Sources said that in April 1946, the Naga National Council adopted a resolution that it would prefer to stay in India but the group wanted more autonomy. But later, the Naga National Council demanded freedom.

In the case of Bengal, there were two legislatures before Independence. At the time of partition, the East Bengal Legislature voted for staying with East Pakistan, while, the West Bengal Legislature passed a resolution in June 1947, to stay with India. That was not a unanimous decision as a few legislators wanted to join East Pakistan but the majority wanted to stay in India and the resolution was passed.

Even after the partition of the country, leaders of East Pakistan including intellectuals often raised the issue that Assam, Tripura and West Bengal should be part of East Pakistan. Even a person of the stature of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman raised the demand a number of times. But he stopped raising the issue after Bangladesh became Independent with the help of India and he became the first Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Sources, however, said that India should not overlook the demands as there has been a systematic demographic change in Assam, Tripura and West Bengal and the percentage of indigenous people is decreasing alarmingly. The demography is also changing in eastern part of Bihar. "We may not face a problem in near future. But if the demography keeps changing unabated, we may face a serious situation in about four decades from now," sources warned.

By R Dutta Choudhury