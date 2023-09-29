Demand for implementation of 3% reservation in govt jobs for Tea and Ex- Tea community raised

Silchar, Sept 29: The Assam Tea and Ex -Tea People's Forum has reiterated its demand for implementation of the 3 percent reservation in the government jobs in the state for the seekers coming from the tea and ex-tea community.

Dr Laxmi Nivas Kalwar, president of the Forum, in a press release informed that in a recent meeting with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika at the minister's office in Guwahati, the Forum has underscored the woes and worries of the people, especially students belonging to the Tea and Ex- Tea community.

He said, “The Government need to take steps for implementation of the 3 per cent reservation in government jobs for Tea and Ex-Tea community as decided sometime earlier in the Assam Cabinet in response to the demand of the Forum.”

“A majority of Tea community students struggle in schools and cannot obtain higher education due to lack of adequate environment and resources. Hence the Forum demands for 3 percent reservation in Government for the community. During discussion with the honourable Minister, the unaddressed issues mentioned in the 22 point charter of demands were also raised,” Dr Kalwar mentioned in the press release.