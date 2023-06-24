Delimitation process: BDF calls for 12-hr Barak bandh on June 30

Silchar, June 24: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday published the draft proposal for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies for Assam. Meanwhile, the draft delimitation has sparked strong reactions among the political and social platforms across Barak Valley.

At a time when there is visible dissatisfaction within the BJP leaders in Barak Valley over the delimitation draft proposal and even the opposition is expressing its unhappiness on the issue, the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) leadership, on Friday told the media that they have decided to call for a 12-hour Barak Bandh on June 30 in protest against the move for delimitation which, in their words will be ominous for the socio-political fate of southern Assam districts.

BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy while briefing the media about the bandh call said that for the larger interest of the people of this region, they have decided to call for the 12 hour bandh. “The dissatisfaction among the BJP leaders over chopping of two assembly seats from Barak Valley and reservation of the Silchar Lok Sabha seat is a pointer to the fact that the draft delimitation proposal needs to be protested. We also feel the same for the common cause and hence through the bandh, we want that the disappointment of the electorates of this region gets echoed at the larger spectrum. Since people of Barak Valley cannot file individual petitions for objections to the draft delimitation process before the ECI, we have called for the bandh to oppose the draft delimitation and manifest the large scale displeasure. The BDF will file an objection to the ECI on the delimitation issue” the BDF chief convener maintained.