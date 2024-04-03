Delimitation of constituencies will cast positive impact on Lok Sabha results: Assam CM

Silchar, April 3: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the delimitation of constituencies will cast a positive impact on the outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister accompanied his cabinet colleague Parimal Suklabaidya who filed his nomination papers for contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from Silchar seat.

Addressing the media, Dr Sarma said, "Delimitation will have a positive impact on the outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha election. When Dr Rajdeep Roy had won back in 2019, situation in Silchar was far more difficult than what is appears now. I am strongly hopeful that the margin of victory for Suklabaidya will be a huge one and we would be able to gift the Silchar seat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been keenly focused on the all round development of Assam since 2014."

Later, addressing a public meeting at Police Parade Ground here, the Chief Minister assured the people of Silchar that before the 2026 Assembly elections, the long pending work of East West corridor( the dream of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji) would be completed and said that he would reach Silchar via Lumding and Haflong by road. He also promised to complete the Mini Secretariat and said that the Government would initiate more developmental schemes for the welfare of the people of Barak Valley and across the state.

Appreciating the works of Parimal Suklabaidya, the Chief Minister said, "I am delighted that my cabinet colleague and a Minister par the excellence would represent the people of Silchar winning the election battle by at least 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh votes. Suklabaidya has been a clean political personality throughout his political journey so far and an extremely able minister under whose leadership road accidents in the state have reduced by a margin of 25 percent in the last few months while maximum revenue has come from the Departments of Transport and Excise. People must bless him so that he can represent the constituency in the Parliament, using all his experience." The Chief Minister also lauded the performance of present Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy in making the state proud as a steadfast Parliamentarian.

Parimal Suklabaidya, while addressing the people said, "Modi hain to Mumkeen hain, Himanta ji hain to vasant ( spring) hain." Seeking blessings from the people, he vowed to work for the people and the country.

BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, Cachar district BJP president Bimalendu Roy, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty, Kaushik Rai, Mihir Kanti Shome and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.