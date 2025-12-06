Delayed PMGSY project leaves Mangaldai–Dalgaon commuters stranded

Mangaldai, Dec 6: The poor condition of the Khetachar-Khajuabeel connecting road under Dalgaon LAC in Darrang district has become a cause of concern for daily commuters. This vital road under the Mangaldai-Dalgaon territorial division connects many villages across Shyampur, Arimari, Kopati and Dhula gaon panchayats of Dalgaon and Mangaldai LAC, besides providing access to essential facilities, including the Shyampur Police Station, Magurmari Primary Health Centre, headquarters of the 3rd Assam Police battalion, and a number of schools.

More than 13 kilometres of the road, serving as the primary link between the char areas and NH 15, witnesses daily traffic including school children, farmers, patients, and others. The local farmers use the road to transport their produce to nearby markets in Balugaon, Kharupetia, etc.

The uncarpeted, gravel road stretch has now turned deplorable due to long pending work. Commuters are allegedly compelled to rely on tractors or travelling on foot amidst a dusty atmosphere risking possible health hazards. During monsoons, the situation is reported to become worse, severely affecting education, healthcare facilities and livelihood measures of the surrounding population.

The construction work of the road was included in PMGSY Phase (III) for 2022-23 at an estimated cost worth more than Rs 7 crore. As per the information board displayed, contractor started the work in the month of September 2022. However, locals allege that the work actually started in April 2024. Though the work was scheduled to be completed on September 1, 2023, even after more than two years the work remains incomplete.

Locals have alleged that the contractor worked sporadically before the halting the construction, citing lame excuses. Commuters describe the experience on the road as hellish torture.

Locals have criticized the role of the State Lok Nirman (Road) department for their apathy and turning a blind eye to the delay in execution of the construction work, and the poor-quality of the work so far undertaken.

Despite several appeals to the authorized contractor, department officials, and the other competent authorities, results are not visible, residents allege. This incident highlights the challenges in timely execution and monitoring of PMGSY projects in remote areas, a concerned citizen voiced.

The local residents are urging for immediate intervention of higher authorities ensuring quick completion of the work, and penalties for the erring engineers and contractors.