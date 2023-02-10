Delay of Asom Mala Project in Dima Hasao irks people at large

Haflong, Feb 10: People of Dima Hasao expressed concern over the delay of the improvement and upgradation work of a 90km road from Haflong Tinali to Lower Haflong under 'Asom Mala' though the foundation was laid by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Oct 7, 2021.

The Assam Chief Minister had informed that the state government will spend Rs 900 crore on building roads in Dima Hasao and Rs 250 crore will be spent on the construction of Umrongso-Lanka Road within nine months.

Under the Assam government’s flagship ‘Asom Mala’ initiative, the State Highways (SH) and Major District Roads (MDR) Network in the state is to be improved with funding from multiple sources.





The Asian Development Bank (ADB) -aided Assam Road Network Improvement Project (ARNIP) aims to enhance road transportation in Assam by assisting the PWD to build sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

But the irony of the fact is that, even after 15 months of the grand foundation laying ceremony, there is no sign of starting any works till date for the reasons best known to the concerned department.

People of that area were very happy to learn that their only means of communication which is considered as the lifeline will be improved and upgraded under the Assam government’s flagship ‘Asom Mala’ initiative, but the delay in its starting of construction compelled them to think otherwise.

Even the concerned department is also not in a position to give any information regarding the commencement of the works except to admit that the project is being delayed.



People of that area in particular have appealed to the authority concerned to expedite the work and complete this Assam government’s flagship ‘Asom Mala’ initiative, the State Highways (SH) and Major District Roads (MDR) Network in the state so that people get the benefit of such project.