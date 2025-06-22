Defunct Ghungoor dairy unit set for major revival in Silchar

Silchar, June 21: The defunct Ghungoor dairy processing unit in Silchar is set for a remarkable revival, as per the Assam government’s new dairy infrastructure plan. The long-abandoned plant, once a beacon of rural livelihood, is now poised to become southern Assam’s largest milk processing hub.

Originally established in 1981 and inaugurated on August 4, 1983, by the then Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia, the Ghungoor plant once processed 5,000 litres of milk daily, playing a key role in the Barak Valley’s nutrition and dairy economy. However, milk production ceased in 2017, rendering the unit inactive and forgotten.

The plant is now set to return in a modern form. As per Minister for Public Works (Roads), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, and Fisheries Krishnendu Paul, the first phase of the project will upgrade the facility to process 20,000 litres per day. Eventually, the plant will scale up to a staggering 1,00,000 litres per day, making it one of the largest milk processing units in southern Assam.

The revival is being implemented by Northeastern Dairy and Food Limited (NEDFL) in collaboration with West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) — the force behind the popular Purabi brand.

The cooperative model is central to the project, ensuring transparency, fair pricing, and farmer empowerment.

“This milk plant is not just about processing milk, it’s about reviving hope, generating employment for rural youth, and creating a self-reliant Barak Valley,” Minister Paul said in an exclusive interaction with The Assam Tribune.

He emphasized that the project reflects the Chief Minister’s vision of rural empowerment through agro-based infrastructure.

Thousands of dairy farmers across Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, who have long struggled with unreliable markets and post-harvest losses, are expected to benefit.

The plant will provide a local, modern processing facility that reduces milk spoilage and assures better returns for farmers.

The facility will also create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, particularly in the rural belt, where youth unemployment remains a challenge.

The cooperative model adopted by WAMUL ensures farmer-centric milk collection, rigorous quality checks, and a well-maintained cold chain system.

Minister Paul recently visited the site along with top officials, including Anil Chandra Deori (ACS), Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Assam; Satyabrata Bose, MD of NEDFL; S.K. Parida, MD of WAMUL; and local MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty (Silchar) and Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai). The visit marked the final round of planning and assessment.

The Minister also confirmed that production is scheduled to begin in September 2025. The first phase will process 20,000 litres of milk daily, with a gradual scale-up to the full 1 lakh litre per day target.