Defunct Cachar Paper Mill land to house new tech centre; workers still await dues

Silchar, February 26: Twenty acres of the defunct Cachar Paper Mill land in Panchgram, Hailakandi, is set to host a state-of-the-art technology centre.

The Rs 200-crore project, under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), will be executed by Indian Railways Construction and International Limited (IRCON).

The deal is part of Rs 299.865 crore investments secured by the district with 84 private investors and multiple local entrepreneurs under the Advantage Assam 2.0 at the district level.

"This technology centre will be established within the premises of the defunct Cachar Paper Mill and will cater to the needs of nearby industrial units in Barak Valley, offering training, testing, designing, marketing, and entrepreneurship opportunities," Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav told The Assam Tribune.

The project is anticipated to generate approximately 2,008 employment opportunities, providing a significant economic boost to the region.

Despite its economic potential, the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) has questioned the government's support for former mill employees.

"We urge the government to consider our plight. Ex-employees of the defunct paper mill are suffering, with many dying while waiting for their unpaid salaries. Their families are in dire conditions. Numerous MoUs were signed during the Guwahati summit, and we hope some initiatives will benefit Barak Valley as well," said JACRU president Manabendra Chakraborty, questioning the fate of the remaining 1,480 acres of the mill land.

The Cachar Paper Mill, one of two closed units of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL), ceased operations on October 20, 2015.

Alarmingly, over 130 employees have reportedly died during this time due to financial hardships from unpaid salaries.

In October 2023, the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) officially took over the mill’s assets. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016, Rs 375 crore was earmarked for disbursement, with the rest meant for ex-HPC employees' dues.