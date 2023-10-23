Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commences 2-day tour of Assam, Arunachal

Guwahati, Oct 23: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing the government's commitment to the region's security and development.

During his tour, Minister Singh is set to engage with the security personnel deployed in the strategically vital Tawang sector located in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the government's emphasis on national defense and border security.

Sharing his itinerary and objectives for the visit, Rajnath Singh took to social media, stating, "Today, on the 23rd of October, I shall be arriving in Tezpur for a two-day visit to the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. During this visit, I will have the privilege of interacting with our Armed Forces personnel stationed in this region, as well as visiting the forward areas."

Rajnath Singh's visit to the northeastern states is expected to foster cooperation, bolster morale among the security forces, and reaffirm the government's dedication to ensuring a safe and prosperous future for the region.

Today, 23rd October, I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2 day visit to Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. During my visit, I will interact with Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas.



Looking forward to celebrate Dussehra with the soldiers in Tawang. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 23, 2023



