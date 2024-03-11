Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Assam on March 14

Guwahati, Mar 11: The Tourism Minister of Assam, Jayanta Malla Baruah, stated on Monday that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Assam on March 14, 2024.

During the minister’s visit, he is slated to address two rallies in the state.



While speaking to the media, Jayanta Malla Baruah stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two rallies in Barpeta and Kokrajhar. He further said that preparations are in full swing to welcome him to the state for the rallies.



It may be mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest in 11 out of 14 seats while its ally parties Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest in Barpeta and Dhubri seats and UPPL in Kokrajhar seat.

