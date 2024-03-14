Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Assam, addresses rally in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Mar 14: Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh on Thursday reached the Kokrajhar district of Assam and addressed a huge rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the gathering, the defence minister mentioned that the NDA government will return to power after winning over 400 seats during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He further stated that the country's standard will always be high if the NDA is in power and that there won't be a single kutcha house in Assam if the government comes to power.

“India will be ranked number one in the world in the coming years,” he added.