Defamation case against Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Guwahati, May 11: The president of Assam Public Works (APW), Abhijeet Sharma, on Thursday sued a defamation case against the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, for a sum of Rs. 1 crore, as per reports.

According to sources, Sharma who previously spoken out against a large fraud carried out in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Assam under the name of family tree verification, has filed a petition to prohibit Gogoi's book "Justice for the Judge: An Autobiography," claiming that it contains numerous objectionable items.

It may be noted that Ranjan Gogoi was already accused in the NRC scam for causing obstructions during the inquiry of the scam