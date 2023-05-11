Defamation case against Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Guwahati, May 11: The president of Assam Public Works (APW), Abhijeet Sharma, on Thursday sued a defamation case against the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, for a sum of Rs. 1 crore, as per reports.
According to sources, Sharma who previously spoken out against a large fraud carried out in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Assam under the name of family tree verification, has filed a petition to prohibit Gogoi's book "Justice for the Judge: An Autobiography," claiming that it contains numerous objectionable items.
It may be noted that Ranjan Gogoi was already accused in the NRC scam for causing obstructions during the inquiry of the scam
Guwahati, May 11: The president of Assam Public Works (APW), Abhijeet Sharma, on Thursday sued a defamation case against the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, for a sum of Rs. 1 crore, as per reports.
According to sources, Sharma who previously spoken out against a large fraud carried out in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Assam under the name of family tree verification, has filed a petition to prohibit Gogoi's book "Justice for the Judge: An Autobiography," claiming that it contains numerous objectionable items.
It may be noted that Ranjan Gogoi was already accused in the NRC scam for causing obstructions during the inquiry of the scam