Deepor Beel elevated corridor plan draws eco concern; activist seeks real fixes

Amingaon, Jan 10: The proposed elevated railway corridor to be constructed along the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary has evoked responses from environmental quarters, with noted environmentalist Laxman Teron strongly advocating comprehensive compensatory plantation to mitigate ecological damage caused by the project.

Teron said that several trees would be felled to facilitate the upcoming elevated corridor and therefore compensatory plantation must be carried out sincerely along and around the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary area.

He emphasized that the authorities concerned should ensure plantation of indigenous tree species of moderate height so that the trees can withstand storms and adverse weather conditions.

He further added that such trees would also serve as an important food source for birds and other wildlife inhabiting the wetland ecosystem.

“They should plant fruit-bearing trees in areas under the Northeast Frontier Railway, and the planted saplings must be properly managed to ensure one hundred per cent survival,” Teron said.

Stressing the need for a balanced approach, he remarked that before initiating any development activity, the welfare of both animals and humans must be taken into serious consideration.

While underscoring the necessity of the elevated corridor to ensure the safe movement of elephants and other large animals, including livestock, Teron pointed out that the environment in the area has already suffered significantly due to the existing railway track.

“The damage done so far should be taken seriously and corrective measures should not remain merely on paper,” he added.

Speaking on the movement of other wildlife, Teron said that deer and reptiles are sometimes seen in the area. He noted that several other animals have also been observed moving along the forest fringe but are rarely seen crossing the railway track.

Meanwhile, official sources in the Rani Forest Range said that a detailed ground assessment has been conducted along the proposed site and a total of 215 trees were found standing along it.

It may be noted that greenery along the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary is expected to suffer due to the construction of the proposed 21-foot-high elevated bridge.

Sources in the NF Railway said that the existing railway track running along the wetland will be replaced by a 4.8-km-long elevated bridge, which is proposed to start from near Azara Railway Station. “There will be two bridges, one for the up line and another for the down line, and both will start from about 200 metres away from Azara Railway Station,” an official source said.

He further stated that the Railways will provide funds for compensatory plantation to the Forest Department at the rate of Rs 10,000 per tree.

Notably, 109 trees will be felled for the project. Of these, around 80 per cent are non-timber species, while about 20 trees are teak. “We are yet to receive the final estimate from the Forest Department in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official source of the East Kamrup Forest Division said that the division has already submitted a proposal for compensatory plantation of 1,090 saplings to the Conservator of Forests, Central Assam Circle.

The proposal is currently awaiting approval. As per the National Green Tribunal guidelines, against the felling of one tree, ten trees must be planted as compensatory plantation.

When asked about the site for compensatory plantation, an official source of the Forest Department said that the NF Railway is required to provide land for the purpose.

The New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya Doubling Project, under which the elevated corridor is being constructed, is expected to be completed within a period of two and a half years.