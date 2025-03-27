‘Deeply inappropriate’: Opposition slams Singhal’s ‘skullcap & pyjama’ remark on Goalpara

Guwahati, March 27: Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal’s remarks about Goalpara have triggered a massive political backlash, with opposition leaders condemning his statements as "divisive and inappropriate".

The controversy erupted during an election campaign for the upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls, where the Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation Minister made remarks stereotyping the district’s identity.

“Goalpara is only characterised by long beards, skullcaps, and pyjamas; a specific sect of people marks Goalpara. They wear pyjamas six inches above their feet - why they wear them like that, I don’t understand,” Singhal reportedly said during his speech, on Thursday.

His comments were met with sharp criticism from political leaders across party lines. West Goalpara MLA A.K. Rashid Mandal accused Singhal of attempting to "incite communal tensions for electoral gains".

“As a Cabinet Minister, he has come to Goalpara to stoke unrest. He should not use such divisive language just to win votes. Goalpara has a rich history of coexistence among Hindus and Muslims, and statements like these only create disharmony,” Mandal said.

AIDUF legislator Hafiz Rofikul Islam also slammed Singhal, questioning his understanding of state's cultural diversity.

“Ashok Singhal does not know the history or culture of Goalpara. His insensitive words prove that he is unfit to be a minister. He is not even an Assamese; he comes from a business background and should return to it instead of dividing people,” Islam said. He further urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to remove Singhal from the cabinet.

Congress leader Ripun Bora also slammed the BJP for repeatedly targeting the Muslim community in political speeches.

“BJP leaders keep bringing up Muslims in their speeches. First, Sudhanshu Tiwari called Assam a 'Mini Bangladesh', and now this. If the government truly believes this, why don’t they take action? When I visit Goalpara, I see people from all communities, not just Muslims. But for BJP, it seems that only one community exists in Goalpara,” Bora said.

Singhal has not yet responded to the controversy, while opposition leaders are intensifying their demand for accountability and action against him.