Declared dead on paper, 444 women miss out on govt welfare benefits in Nagaon

Raha, June 2: In a bizarre turn of events, 444 living women—beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme—were shocked to discover they had been officially declared dead in government records.

The incident, which unfolded in Dakhinpat panchayat under Pakhimoria Development Block in the Raha constituency, came to light during a final verification of scheme beneficiaries.

The women, residents of Borzoha, Mohmoria, and Krishnaikhat villages, were affiliated with 41 self-help groups under three rural organisations.

They were left stunned after National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) officials informed them that, according to official records from the Pakhimoria Block office, they had either been marked as deceased or as non-existent.

The Block office further added that their names had been listed in the “no more” category by the Gaon Pradhan of the respective villages.

With no recourse, the affected women staged a protest on Saturday outside the residence of Hareswar Das, the Gaon Pradhan in question, demanding accountability and immediate correction of the error.

Slogans were raised, calling for action against Das and highlighting the gravity of the blunder.

Later, acknowledging the mistake, Das assured the women that the issue would be rectified in consultation with relevant government authorities.

The incident has raised serious concerns over administrative oversight and the accountability of government-appointed authorities, prompting calls for punitive action against those responsible.