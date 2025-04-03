‘Declare Assam tribal state’: AKRSU stages fresh protest, demand ST status, ILP

Raha, April 3: The Central Assam All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) staged a two-hour protest on Thursday outside the Raha Co-District Collector's office, demanding the implementation of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam, the declaration of the state as a tribal state, and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The protest, supported by the Janajati Suraksha Parishad, saw participation from several people.

“We want Assam to be a tribal state. We need the Inner Line Permit (ILP), and we want ST status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community as soon as possible. Furthermore, we demand the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” said Durlov Chamua, central president of the Janajati Suraksha Parishad and former MLA of the Nagaon Sadar constituency.

The protest comes at a time when a group of influential tribal organisations in state are up in arms against the state government's move to grant the Koch-Rajbongshi community protected status in the tribal belts and blocks falling under Dimoria, Jalukbari, Dispur, and New Guwahati co-districts.

The decision, which could have far-reaching implications for indigenous land rights, has drawn sharp criticism, with tribal leaders warning of legal and public resistance.

At a meeting in Sonapur, representatives of multiple tribal bodies unanimously rejected the proposal, arguing that it would disrupt the demographic balance and undermine existing legal safeguards for tribal communities.

In response, the tribal organisations have announced a public awareness campaign on April 8, urging intellectuals, community leaders, and the public to engage in discussions on the move’s implications and strategise further actions.

The Koch-Rajbongshi community is not the only one demanding for ST status. Five other communities—Moran, Matak, Chutia, Adivasi (Tea Tribes), and Tai Ahom—have also been fighting for the same recognition.

The issue was recently raised in Parliament during the ongoing Budget session after the Centre received a proposal from the Assam government to include these six communities under the ST category. However, no concrete decision has been made yet.