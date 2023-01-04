Decision to rejig parts of districts done sans informing Katigorah MLA, claims Congress

Silchar, Jan 4: The Silchar District Congress Committee has expressed gross dissatisfaction over the Government’s move to reorganize certain portion of Cachar district with neighbouring Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. The leadership has urged the Government to rethink on the move in the larger interest.



Giving vent to their unhappiness on the issue, the Congress leadership including Arun Dutta Majumder, vice president Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Sarifuzzman Laskar, also a vice president of the APCC, Tamal Kanti Banik, president Silchar district congress committee and other leaders claimed that the decision taken by the Government to incorporate certain revenue villages of Katigorah constituency which is now in the administrative jurisdiction of Cachar district into Hailakandi and Karimganj districts was done keeping the Katigorah MLA Khalil Ahmed Majumder in the dark.



In the words of Tamal Kanti Banik, “the decision to rejig parts and revenue villages of Cachar district has jeopardized people and residents of Katigorah constituency in particular. While presently, they had to travel 4kms to reach the district headquarters, the new move means that people of the portions under change shall have to travel a distance covering at least 40 kms to reach their district headquarters.”



Sarifuzzman Laskar expressed his disappointment as he said, “people of Barak Valley were elated to witness the first ever cabinet meeting in Silchar, back in November last year, everyone pinned hope that the new year will usher in new possibilities and better developments. Sadly, what the government has come up with is disappointing.”

Veteran Congress leader and vice president of the APCC Arun Dutta Mazumder said, “While the delimitation will take place across the country in 2026 which is 50 years since the last delimitation process was augmented, what causes this sudden and strange move by the Government wherein no public opinion was sought and no political opinion was sought.”

Former Zilla Parishad member from East Katigorah Biswajit Malakar said “as many as 70 revenue villages of the district in Katigorah have been shuffled. We urge the Government to rethink the issue.” The Congress leaders echoed that protests against this move has been lined up.



On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev was in Silchar told reporters that Vox populi on the issue of delimitation will be an interesting observation to witness. “The process of delimitation is well and truly mentioned in the Constitution of India and the process is quite natural to take effect as per its norms. One MP seat doesn’t only belong to an elected representative; it belongs to the people of the constituency.

However, let me make it very clear, if the rules are flouted and foul means are resorted to implement the delimitation process, the All India Trinamool Congress Committee (AITMC) will not shy away from raising the voices of protest,” Dev maintained.

