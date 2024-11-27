Decision on Jorhat-Majuli Bridge resumption within a week: Gadkari tells delegation

Jorhat, Nov. 27: The much-awaited Jorhat-Majuli Bridge project could soon see renewed activity, with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) expected to decide on resuming construction within a week.

This assurance was given by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to a delegation of local legislators and community leaders during a meeting at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and Majuli district BJP President Biren Saikia, also included Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam, MP Pradhan Barua, and several satradhikars. They expressed concerns over the halted construction, highlighting the project’s importance to the people of Majuli.

Biren Saikia described the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge as "the bridge of their dreams" and noted the urgency of its completion. "We discussed how the bridge can be materialised, and the decision regarding the resumption of work will be taken within a week," he said, adding that Union Minister Gadkari assured prompt action.

Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam highlighted the disappointment among the island's residents due to the construction halt since September. "The people of Majuli are upset. The Assam Chief Minister has been in touch with the Union government, and we have pressed for a resolution to restart the project," Gam said.

The bridge project, which began construction on November 29, 2021, following its foundation-laying by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was initially contracted to the UP State Bridge Corporation. However, work has been stalled since September after the contractor left the project.

The proposed 8-km bridge, estimated to cost ₹925 crore, is expected to be a lifeline for Majuli, the world's largest river island. It will feature 72 poles and provide a vital link between Jorhat and Majuli, significantly improving connectivity and boosting local development.

Following the contractor’s withdrawal, the Centre is considering issuing a fresh tender to complete the project. Minister Gadkari’s assurance has brought a glimmer of hope for the island's residents, who eagerly await progress on what they call their dream project.