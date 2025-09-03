Decades later, Assam still pursues Rs 1-Cr 2007 National Games fraud in WB court

Guwahati, Sept 3: The 33rd National Games was held in Assam in 2007, but senior officers of the State are still frequenting a Sealdah court in West Bengal in connection with a case of Assam being duped by a Kolkata-based company.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that one Kolkata-based company collected Rs 1 crore from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in the name of the National Games organizing committee. But no one was authorized either by the State government and the organizing committee to collect money on their behalf.

The matter came to light when a senior IAS officer of the State, who was part of the organizing committee, met DVC officials at a meeting in Delhi. DVC officials asked the Assam officer whether the National Games organizing committee had received the money.

The question shocked the officer who asserted that no money was received from the DVC. The DVC then filed a case and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that the company prepared forged documents to collect the money. The company even forged the signatures of several Assam government officers.

During the probe, CBI teams visited Assam and spoke to several officers and finally, filed a chargesheet in the Sealdah court. Now, senior officers from Assam whose signatures were forged have to visit Kolkata to give evidence in the case.