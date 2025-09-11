‘Debt ballooning, jobs missing, promises betrayed’: Assam Congress rips into govt, CM

Guwahati, Sept 11: Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora, on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing them of police brutality, corruption, economic mismanagement, and betrayal of electoral promises.

Bora, while addressing the press in Mangaldoi, alleged that the BJP has pushed Assam into a deep financial crisis, claiming that the state’s debt has surged alarmingly during the saffron party’s tenure.

“When Tarun Gogoi left office in 2016, Assam’s debt stood at Rs 36,000 crore. Today, under Himanta Biswa Sarma, it has ballooned to Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Instead of sound governance, the CM is luring people with schemes like Orunodoi and Lakhpati Baideo to buy votes, leaving Assam economically deprived,” he said.

The Congress veteran also challenged the government’s claims of job creation for the state’s youth.

“Chief Minister promises one lakh jobs a year, but in the past five years only 90,000 have been provided, many of them contractual. Unemployment has risen from 22 lakh in 2016 to 38 lakh today. Where are the jobs?” Bora questioned.

Referring to Wednesday’s Koch Rajbongshi protest in Dhubri’s Golakganj, he condemned the alleged police excesses on demonstrators.

“Over 200 people were injured during the baton-charge. The brutality unleashed on peaceful protesters was unacceptable. Blood stained the streets of Golakganj, yet the government continues to silence voices instead of addressing grievances,” he said.

Bora also accused the BJP of double standards on illegal immigration.

“Modi once promised that all illegal immigrants from Bangladesh would be deported. But in 2019, he introduced the CAA, which not only accepted Bangladeshis but also Pakistan and Afghanistan nationals. This undermines the Assam Accord and threatens Assamese identity,” he asserted.

Highlighting the plight of tea garden workers, the Congress leader said the government’s assurances remain hollow.

“The wage is still Rs 250 per day, far from enough to sustain families. Modi once promised free electricity up to 20 units, but today smart meters are being forced on them. Land rights were promised, yet 1,200 bighas of tea workers’ land have been handed over to corporate giants. Evictions continue while big companies are given prime land,” he alleged.

Bora further accused the government of corruption and running syndicates.

“The Chief Minister and his family are amassing properties as if buying clothes. Syndicates in land, sand, and mining are flourishing, destroying districts like Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong,” he charged.

Asserting that the people of Assam deserve answers, the Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit must not be used for “hollow optics” but should instead address the deep-rooted problems facing the state.