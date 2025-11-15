Debabrata Saikia warns Assam’s rising debt could burden public in the long-term

Dibrugarh, Nov 15: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia on Friday cautioned that the State government's growing reliance on loans to fund various schemes, including what he described as "freebies," could have serious long-term repercussions on the State's economy, ultimately burdening the people.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan, Saikia criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he termed "excessive dependence" on borrowings to introduce large numbers of new schemes.

Minister had once expressed concern in the Assembly when Assam's outstanding debt touched Rs 10,000 crore during the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

"Today, under Himanta Biswa Sarma, the State's total outstanding liabilities have increased nearly ten-fold," Saikia alleged.

Saikia further said that the Chief Minister frequently cites Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra as examples when asked about Assam's rising debt, but argued that the comparison is misplaced.

"These States have strong agriculture and industrial sectors, which support their borrowing capacity. In Assam, despite heavy borrowings, farmers still lack adequate irrigation facilities and the State has seen little industrialisation," he said.

He added that Assam's position in the Human Development Index (HDI) reflects how far the State lags behind others, contradicting the Chief Minister's aspirations for Assam to be among the top five States in the country.

Criticising the government's handling of flood and erosion issues, Saikia said the administration has failed to deliver on its promises made in its vision document. He also pointed out the lack of substantial efforts to improve the drainage system in Dibrugarh.

“Without taking concrete steps to improve the living conditions of the city's residents, the Chief Minister is now talking about making Dibrugarh the second capital, which appears to be politically motivated," he remarked.

The CLP leader also voiced concern over the on-going mass culling of pigs following rising cases of African Swine Fever in the state.

He said the compensation fixed by the government for culled pigs is "insufficient," urging the Chief Minister to enhance it.

Many pig farmers, he noted, have taken loans and made significant investments to sustain their livelihoods, making adequate compensation crucial.