Debabrata Saikia slams CM for politicising Zubeen Garg's death, seeks transparent probe

Jorhat, Oct 11: The controversy surrounding the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has taken a political turn, with Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly politicising the tragedy and diverting public attention from the real issue — justice for Zubeen.

Speaking during the inauguration of a cricket practice ground in Jorhat, Saikia said that while emotions in Assam run high over the singer’s untimely death, political interference and inconsistent statements from the Chief Minister have left the people frustrated. “The public wants truth and transparency. Instead of making political comments, the government should allow the CID or SIT to brief the media and share updates on the progress of the investigation,” he stated.

Saikia accused the Chief Minister of using the case for political gain.

“Whenever journalists ask relevant questions, he responds by questioning their affiliations instead of answering. Such behavior weakens democratic values,” the Congress leader said.

He added that while five individuals have been arrested, it does not automatically mean justice has been served. “The people of Assam are not naïve. They deserve factual updates, not political rhetoric,” Saikia remarked.

He also took a dig at the Chief Minister’s unfulfilled claim that he would expose MP Gaurav Gogoi by September 10, calling it an attempt to shift focus from pressing issues.

“Instead of addressing individual incidents, he tries to distract the public. A person with such educational qualifications should guide people responsibly, not mislead them,” Saikia said.

Saikia also expressed disappointment over the government’s decision to cut trees at Dighalipukhuri the day after Zubeen Garg’s cremation. “Zubeen always spoke for nature and greenery. Cutting trees right after his cremation was an act of insensitivity that hurt Assamese sentiments,” he said.

The Congress leader reiterated that his appeal for letters to the Singapore High Commission, the President, and the judiciary was guided by public sentiment and the need for justice, not politics.

“This is not a case to score political points. It’s about uncovering the truth behind the mysterious death of a voice that represented the soul of Assam,” Saikia affirmed.