Debabrata Saikia lashes out at CM, demands a clear law on ‘suspicious foreigners’

Guwahati, Sept 12: A fresh political storm erupted on Friday after Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misleading the people with his recent remarks on “suspicious foreigners” and “known” and “unknown” residents ahead of the 2026 elections.

Saikia said the Chief Minister was creating 'unnecessary controversies' before the polls to district from real issues.

"The Chief Minister is creating a controversy between known an unknown individuals before the elections, distracting the public's attention. Our demand is that he should bring a bill before the assembly to formally define these terms. If the Chief Minister introduces such a law, we will support it. But continuously branding people as ‘suspicious’ is spreading panic and dismay,” Saikia stated.

The Congress leader reminded that the Assam Accord already mandates the expulsion of foreigners and argued that proper legal procedure must be followed. “If the BJP wants to retain suspicious foreigners for vote-bank politics, let them do it elsewhere, not in Assam,” he said.

Saikia also questioned Sarma's handling of border issues, pointing to the reported transfer of 120 villages to Arunachal Pradesh and the stalled eviction and afforestation drives after opposition from Nagaland leaders.

“At times wen people from Nagaland are threatening people of Assam, the Chief Minister should clarify if these people are identified or doubtful. He has fogged up Assam’s borders with no definite territory. Probably because Assam is under debt and donating villages would ease the burden of development,” he alleged.

On Sarma's recent controversial comments on “mother’s milk", Saikia hit back sharply, calling them disrespectful. “Dragging such topics into politics is insulting to women and to the natural cycle of life,” Saikia remarked.

Saikia further accused the Chief Minister of exploting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report for political mileage, particularly in targeting APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

"The conspiracy that the Chief Minister and BJP tried saying he would expose alleged Pakistan links of Gaurav Gogoi and label him as a traitor has already flopped in the public eye. Although the SIT has provided information to the Chief Minister, we have full faith that Gaurav Gogoi has done no anti-national work. We have unwavering faith in Gaurav Gogoi” Saikia said.

Saikia argued that the Chief Minister had been making “sensational claims” outside the Assembly and on social media for the lure of votes.

“He said he would give the report on September 10, but that too has not happened. As a responsible citizen, I believe Gaurav Gogoi has done nothing against the country’s interests,” Saikia concluded.