Debabrata Saikia calls for citizens’ panel to monitor Zubeen Garg death case

Nazira, March 18: Nazira MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has appealed to the people of Assam to constitute a citizens’ justice monitoring committee to ensure delivery of justice to iconic singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore in September last year.

Saikia has suggested that the committee should be formed with retired judges, senior advocates, law professors, human rights activists, and representatives of civil society.

The Opposition leader has said that six months have passed since the tragic death of Zubeen Garg, but there are widespread fears and doubts among the public about the entire judicial process involving the case.

“The bank account of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the prime accused in the Zubeen death case, has been defrozen following a court order due to the loopholes in the chargesheet filed by the Assam government-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT). The civil society of Assam is concerned that there may be political influence on the entire issue because Zubeen was strongly critical of the policies of the BJP government,” Saikia said.

According to the Nazira legislator, the proposed citizens’ justice monitoring committee will continuously monitor each court hearing through experienced observers and keep accurate records.

The committee will conduct thorough analysis of the chargesheet, court orders and legal processes, and inform the public about them in plain language.

The committee will provide necessary legal research and informational assistance to the family of the late artiste and their attorneys.

In addition, if any irregularities are found in the arguments presented by the prosecution counsel, the committee will hold discussions with the counsel and Zubeen’s family members.

The committee will also prepare a digital archive of all public documents, instructions and schedules related to this case. Moreover, the committee will not interfere in the trial process in any way. The committee will monitor the entire process with full respect for the judicial system of the court and disclose the truth to the public in a transparent manner.

Saikia has also promised to contribute a portion of the financial assistance that will be needed for formation and functioning of the Citizens’ Justice Monitoring Committee.

“I appeal to the retired judges, lawyers’ fraternity, the media, student community, fans of Zubeen, and all sections of the public in Assam to join this initiative,” the Nazira MLA said.