Death toll rises to five in Cachar as chimney of bric kiln explodes

Silchar, Dec 3: At least five persons died and several others sustained injuries after a chimney of a bric kiln reportedly exploded in Lakhipur area under Katigorah constituency of Cachar district.

According to sources, the incident took place at Lakhipur part II at around 4:30 pm when the top portion of the chimney of the kiln owned by Altaf Hussain Laskar exploded leaving five persons dead including two spot dead and three died at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Among the two who died on the spot include a five year old child. Among those who died at the hospital include men from Bihar. A few others are under treatment at the medical college.

Katigorah Circle Officer Minerva Devi informed The Assam Tribune on Saturday that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is aware of the incident and is taking updates on a frequent notice. She added to informed the administration will write to the Government seeking financial assistance for the families of the victims.