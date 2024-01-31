Deadly maoist attack kills one CRPF jawan from Assam

Guwahati, Jan 31: In a tragic incident, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam lost his life in a deadly attack by Maoists in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Lambadhar Singh of Kakaragaon in Chirang under Bongaigaon district.

Along with Singh, two more jawans, identified as Deven C and Pawan Kumar, also lost their lives during the attack.

A pall of gloom spread across the vicinity following the tragic news.